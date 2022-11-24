US Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

In the meeting, issues related to Afghan refugees and Pak-Afghan relations were also discussed.

24 November,2022 04:40 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at the at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

During the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that Pakistan and Balochistan were under the influence of climate change and in recent floods more than 125,000 houses were destroyed.

In the meeting, other matters of mutual interest were discussed, including the promotion of the American assistance in the development of Balochistan, investment, rehabilitation of flood victims and the law and order situation in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that Balochistan was a strong part of the country and future of Pakistan, while the security situation in the province was much better than in the past.

He said that there were no serious security threats, national highways and development projects in the province are safe and unnecessary check posts have been removed.

He said that the reconstruction and correctness of the infrastructure was the biggest challenge and the government was determined to rehabilitate the victims.

Regarding the development of Gwadar, the chief minister said that the development projects were going on rapidly in Gwadar, illegal trawling had been stopped in the maritime boundaries of Balochistan, border trade had been enhanced for the employment of the people, and also the water issue was also resolved.

Regarding the Reko Diq project, the chief minister said that all the political parties were taken into confidence on the said project.

The CM said that the biggest impact of the Afghan war was on Pakistan and the country was still hosting millions of Afghan refugees for a long time.

“Pakistan wants to establish peace in Afghanistan on solid basis and we wish Afghan refugees to return home with dignity soon,” he mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, the American ambassador said the US government would provide support to deal with the effects of climate change and for reconstruction. He also said that World Bank and donor organizations could provide funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims and the development of agriculture and other sectors.

He said the United States had allocated 100 million US dollars to support Afghan refugees.

On this occasion, the CM thanked the US for the aid to the flood victims.

In the meeting, expressing happiness on the completion of 75 years of Pakistan-US relations, the stability of mutual relations was declared indispensable.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador while talking to the CM said, “I had promised to come to Balochistan soon and I have come to Balochistan to fulfill my promise on your (CM) invitation.”

While thanking the American ambassador for his visit, the CM dressed him in a traditional Balochi shawl and presented a carpet as a gift.

It should be noted that this was the second meeting between the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the American Ambassador after August this year.

