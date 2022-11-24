Three killed in van, tractor trolley collision in Ahmedpur Sharqia

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital.

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and five other were wounded when a van collided with a tractor trolley in Ahmedpur Sharqia on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the ill-fated van going to Bahawalpur from Rahim Yar Khan collided with a tractor trolley at the National Highway in Ahmedpur Sharqia, killing three persons on the spot and injuring five others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Police sources informed that driver of tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

