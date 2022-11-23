Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Pakistan Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country.

23 November,2022 08:36 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to prevail in plain districts of Punjab in morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi twenty, Peshawar eight, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus one and Murree and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag two degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus four, Pulwama and Shopian one and Baramula zero degree centigrade.