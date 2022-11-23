COAS General Bajwa pays farewell visit to Quetta Garrison

23 November,2022 05:08 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Quetta Garrison as part of farewell visits, Dunya News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS General Bajwa laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument at the Quetta Garrison and interacted with officers and troops.

The army chief appreciated efforts and contributions of the corps and its formations towards peace and stability in the province.

