Summary of appointment of army chief received by PM Office: Kh Asif

Khawaja Asif said that Prime Minister Office has received summary for the appointment of next COAS.

23 November,2022 01:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on late Tuesday night said that the Prime Minister Office has received the summary for the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS), Dunya News reported.

Khawaja Asif in his latest Tweet said that summary forwarded by Ministry of Defense has been received by the Prime Minister s Office. Inshallah, the rest of the steps regarding the appointment of new army chief will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, sources privay to the development said that the six lieutenant generals including Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faez Hameed and Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir have been named in the list.

It is pertinent to mention here that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff are retiring from the post on November 29.

Earlier, the GHQ had forwarded the summary for the appointment of new Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its latest Tweet said, “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.”

