Court ends proceedings against Ishaq Dar in assets case

22 November,2022 03:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Accountability Court has ended proceedings against Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar in an assets beyond means case

Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that after the latest changes in National Accountability Bureau’s laws, this case does not fall under the jurisdiction of his court

The court also noted that it also does not have the authority to issue verdict an on the acquittal plea.

"We can neither announce a decision in favor of NAB nor can we issue a decision in favor of the suspect. The trial against Ishaq Dar ends here," judge Bashir added.

It merits mention that PML-N’s Ishaq Dar returned to Pakistan in late September after a self-exile of nearly five years after accountability court suspended an outstanding arrest warrant against him.

Accountability court had issued Dar’s arrest warrant on December 11, 2017, after he absconded from an assets-beyond-means case. However, the warrants were suspended and the senator was allowed a fortnight to surrender to the law.

After his return, Dar was appointed Finance Minister to steer the country out of economic crisis after several party leaders criticized policies of Miftah Ismail.