PTI withdraws plea seeking permission to hold rally in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has withdrawn its plea seeking permission to hold rally in Islamabad.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard a petition of PTI seeking permission to hold a sit-in and hold a rally. During the hearing, the lawyer requested to withdraw the petition, which was accepted by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leadership decided to stage a sit-in at Faizabad Chowk in Rawalpindi and the PTI leaders have filed an appeal to the administration for security.

