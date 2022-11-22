Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz leave for Europe tour from London

22 November,2022 05:01 am

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz along with their other family members left for Europe tour from London on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz other family members including Hassan and Hussain Nawaz departed for a week-long tour of Europe. It is pertinent to metion here that Nawaz Sharif has left for an international trip for the first time after three years of stay in London.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam would visit different European countries. "The Sharif family led by Nawaz Sharif will spend a week time in Europe," the sources added.

The Federal government on November 10 issued a diplomatic passport to former prime minister. The sources said that the passport was issued after clearance from the Foreign Ministry and was sent to PML-N supremo via Passport and Immigration office.

Earlier, The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had suspended the PML-N leader’s passport after he was declared an absconder by the court. He was issued a regular passport earlier.

Earlier in the day, a news circulated in the national media that doctors on Monday have advised former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to visit the United States before returning to Pakistan.

Sources privy to the development said that the PML-N supremo has been advised to visit US for treatment before heading back to Pakistan and Sharif has informed the party leadership regarding the schedule.

Sources privy to the party said that the former PM will undergo treatment for his arteries from the US and his family has also approached the embassy pertaining to US visit.

Sources further said that the PML-N supremo has been advised to visit US after receiving his passport and party vice president Maryam Nawaz will accompany her father in the visit.

Nawaz Sharif will also undergo a surgery in Britain upon returning from the US and he will give timeframe for his return to the country after surgery.

