China reiterates resolve to strengthen, collaboration with Pakistan
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said CPEC is flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation.
BEIJING (Dunya News) - Pakistan and China have made notable progress in bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including health and information technology.
Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said CPEC is the flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation which made tangible contributions to the social economic development in Pakistan and regional interconnectivity.
She said China donated the solar equipment to Balochistan province, and a green project in Gwadar.
The spokesperson said China is ready to collaborate with Pakistan for making CPEC a demonstrative project for high quality cooperation under the Belt and Road.