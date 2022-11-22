China reiterates resolve to strengthen, collaboration with Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan China reiterates resolve to strengthen, collaboration with Pakistan

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said CPEC is flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation.

22 November,2022 03:20 am

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Pakistan and China have made notable progress in bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including health and information technology.

Speaking at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said CPEC is the flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation which made tangible contributions to the social economic development in Pakistan and regional interconnectivity.

She said China donated the solar equipment to Balochistan province, and a green project in Gwadar.

The spokesperson said China is ready to collaborate with Pakistan for making CPEC a demonstrative project for high quality cooperation under the Belt and Road.

