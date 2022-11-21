FO rejects Indian baseless propaganda against Pakistan's counter-terrorism credentials

Pakistan Pakistan FO rejects Indian baseless propaganda against Pakistan's counter-terrorism credentials

FO rejects Indian baseless propaganda against Pakistan's counter-terrorism credentials

21 November,2022 04:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly rejected all references and insinuations by the Indian leadership directed against it at the so-called ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial meeting held in New Delhi.



In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that guided by its incorrigible and incurable desire to malign Pakistan at every available forum, India continues to mislead the world about Pakistan’s counter-terrorism credentials by repeatedly levelling false accusations of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in financing proscribed terrorist organizations.



She said India’s hollow rhetoric has fallen flat in the face of Pakistan’s successful counterterrorism measures, which have been accorded due recognition and acknowledgement from the premier international body on counterterrorism, anti-money laundering, and terror financing, i.e. the Financial Action Task Force.



She said Pakistan’s robust and credible AML/CFT actions, and satisfactory implementation of FATF Action Plans had duly secured Pakistan’s successful removal from the Grey List, this October.



Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said regrettably, India is continuing its relentless terror campaign in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.



There is no justification for India’s state-sponsored terrorism in the occupied territory, where its security forces terrorize, torment, and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity, every day.



The Spokesperson said India’s involvement in inciting terrorism inside Pakistan is widely established and documented.



She said Pakistan urges upon international community to hold India accountable for its actions in the IIOJK, its patronage of terrorist entities, and for fomenting terror in neighboring countries.