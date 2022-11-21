LHC orders AIG Punjab to handle PTI long march

Pakistan Pakistan LHC orders AIG Punjab to handle PTI long march

LHC orders AIG Punjab to handle PTI long march.

21 November,2022 02:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Punjab Additional Inspector General (AIG) to take a decision on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking to stop its long march.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard a petition filed by businessman Naeem Mir in the LHC to stop the long march.

LHC ordered the AIG to submit the report in seven days that how he will handle this issue.

Giving the orders to AIG, LHC wrapped up the petition seeking to stop the march.