Chaman border reopened after successful talks

Border was closed last week after deadly attack.

21 November,2022 01:41 pm

CHAMAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing at Chaman has been reopened for trade and cross-border movement of people after a hiatus of over a week after successful negotiations.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chaman, the border was temporarily closed after firing from neighboring country at Pakistani troops, martyring one personnel while injuring two others.

Earlier, Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had said that the Taliban constituted a high-level Jirga to bring the criminals behind the Chaman incident to justice.

The spokesperson said that the Taliban’s government expresses its grief over the incident and to probe the matter further and bring the criminals to justice, a high-level Jirga has been established.

Zabihullah further said, "The security institutions of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are trying their all-out efforts to stop tragic incidents like these."