Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

21 November,2022 04:30 am

21 November,2022 04:50 am

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area in Islamabad district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian forces also arrested three youth in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Sunday. The youth, identified as Mohammad Iqbal Dobi, Rauf Dar and Javid Ahmad Khanday, all residents of Pattan Baramulla, were apprehended during a joint operation by Indian army and police.

