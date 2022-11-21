One killed, three injured as van overturns in Sehwan Sharif

21 November,2022 04:46 am

SEHWAN SHARIF (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three other were wounded when a van overturned in Sehwan Sharif on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Indus Highway in Wahar area of Sehwan Sharif where a van turned turtle because of tyre burst, killing one person on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute. Police sources informed that the deceased has been identified as Muhammad Khaskheli.

