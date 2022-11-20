Bilawal terms Damage, loss Fund as compensation for climate-hit countries

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal terms Damage, loss Fund as compensation for climate-hit countries

Bilawal terms Damage, loss Fund as compensation for climate-hit countries

20 November,2022 03:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed establishment of damage and loss fund for compensation of climate damage a major win for Pakistan and the entire developing world.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he congratulated his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry for hosting a historic COP.

He said in monumental achievement for climate justice and G77 led by Pakistan COP27 has successfully concluded with loss and damage as part of the agenda including a fund and financial arrangements to address this issue.

The Minister expressed gratitude to all members of G-77 and China for their continued support and trust in Pakistan’s leadership.

He also lauded the teams of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Climate Change led by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for a major win on world stage.

