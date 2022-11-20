Public relief top priority, problems of people should be resolved, says Punjab CM

20 November,2022 11:51 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the problems of the people should be resolved in any case and providing relief to public is their top priority.

Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Zubair Ahmad Khan called on the Punjab CM on Sunday.

During the meeting, Zubair Ahmad Khan presented a report, on which Pervaiz Elahi emphasized on necessary steps for immediate redressal of public grievances.

In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab said that the problems of the people should be resolved in any case and it is their top priority to resolve the problems of the people of Rawalpindi. The ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi will be completed.

We have been serving the people and will continue to do so, he added.

Furthermore, Mr. Elahi also condoled the death of Zubair Ahmad Khan’s sister-in-law and recited Fatiha and prayed for forgiveness for the deceased.

Chief Secretary (CS) Abdullah Khan Sumbal was also present during the meeting.

