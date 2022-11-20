Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani's funeral prayers offered in Karachi

20 November,2022 10:17 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani’s funeral prayers have been offered in Karachi on Sunday.

Mufti Rafi Usmani’s brother Mufti Taqi Usmani led the funeral prayers, while a large number of people including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman participated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani passed away after a protracted illness at the age of 86 on Friday.

Born in 1936, Muhammad Rafi Usmani was a religious scholar, jurist and author who served as the President of Darul Uloom Karachi. He was an alumnus of Darul Uloom Deoband, University of the Punjab and the Darul Uloom Karachi. He authored books including Ahkam-e-Zakat, Al-Taliqat al-nafiah ala fath al mulhim, Islam Main Aurat Ki Hukmrani and Nawadir al-Fiqh.

Muhammad Rafi Usmani was also the current President of Darul Uloom Karachi. He was the son of the late Mufti Muhammad Shafi, the founder of Darul Uloom Karachi and brother of another notable Islamic scholar, Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

Recognized for his knowledge in Fiqh, Hadith, and Tafsir, Mufti Rafi Usmani had authored a large number of books in Urdu, as well as some notable treatises in Arabic.

