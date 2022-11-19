Purpose of long march is to make army chief's appointment controversial: Bilawal Bhutto

Purpose of long march is to make army chief’s appointment controversial, says Bilawal Bhutto

19 November,2022 05:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was imposed on the country and so much damage has been done due to his decisions that the country is at the verge of default.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, the foreign minister while accusing the PTI chairman of using undemocratic forces for his politics said that the country’s foreign policy was damaged during the past four years.

He said that the PPP has always struggled to strengthen democracy and Imran Khan s journey from being a cricketer to being selected is in front of everyone.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the whole world is facing economic disaster due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Imran Khan’s decisions have ruined country’s relations from the Middle East, Europe to the US,” the FM said adding that the PTI chairman’s so-called long march has no democratic purpose.

“The purpose of announcing the Long March on the same date is to make the appointment controversial,” he added.

“I am sending a message to Imran Khan and all these forces to stop playing this game,” the PPP chairman said and added Pakistan and the people cannot afford this game. “If real freedom and democracy is the goal, then why did you choose to announce the Long March on the same week,” Bilawal questioned, adding that PTI chairman’s aim is to once again play games with the fate of the country.

“Holding protest and doing politics is your [Imran Khan] right, but let this appointment be completed in a constitutional and legal manner.”

Bilawal Bhutto said that if you [Imran Khan] will stage a protest in Rawalpindi this week, then everyone knows what your purpose is, adding that we have failed such conspiracies in the past and will again fail today. “We are requesting you to avoid such politics.”

He said, “President Arif Alvi has the last chance and I hope he will follow the law and constitution but if he [President] tries to mess up, then he will also have to suffer the consequences.”