Imran Khan calls on workers to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan calls on workers to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

Imran Khan calls on workers to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

19 November,2022 05:29 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged his workers to reach Rawalpindi on November 26.

Addressing the participants from the long march via a video link, the PTI chief reiterated that his government was ousted through the conspiracy, while people – involved in criminal activities – have been imposed on the country. Highlighting the significance of awareness, Imran said that a nation that is enlightened, struggles for freedom.

Berating the rulers – especially Minister of Interior – Imran Khan accused Rana Sanaullah of involving in the killing of 18 people. He also lashed out at the rulers – over May 25 incident – saying that the PTI’s workers were tortured brutally – which he will remember forever.

