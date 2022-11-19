Imran Khan calls on workers to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged his workers to reach Rawalpindi on November 26.
Addressing the participants from the long march via a video link, the PTI chief reiterated that his government was ousted through the conspiracy, while people – involved in criminal activities – have been imposed on the country. Highlighting the significance of awareness, Imran said that a nation that is enlightened, struggles for freedom.
Berating the rulers – especially Minister of Interior – Imran Khan accused Rana Sanaullah of involving in the killing of 18 people. He also lashed out at the rulers – over May 25 incident – saying that the PTI’s workers were tortured brutally – which he will remember forever.