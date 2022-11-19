PTI long march: Fawad says Khan to issue call for Rawalpindi

19 November,2022 12:40 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will issue the call for Rawalpindi long march today (Saturday).

In a tweet on Saturday, the PTI leader shared that the second phase of the long march will enter Rawalpindi after moving though Rawat.

He added that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar led this extraordinary movement and the two caravans will join at Rawat.

“Be prepared as the last phase is about to begin,” he urged the public.

