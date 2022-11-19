PIA planes escape accidents after hitting birds at Karachi airport

The pilot of Peshawar bound flight immediately landed back at the Karachi airport.

19 November,2022 11:49 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped accidents after hitting birds at airport of the port city.

According to details, Karachi-Peshawar flight PK-350 was hit by a bird while taking off from Karachi airport while another flight from Lahore to Karachi, PK-305, was hit by a bird while landing.

The officials have conducted inspection of another flight, PK-305, for the damages after the bird strike.