PIA planes escape accidents after hitting birds at Karachi airport

The pilot of Peshawar bound flight immediately landed back at the Karachi airport.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped accidents after hitting birds at airport of the port city.

According to details, Karachi-Peshawar flight PK-350 was hit by a bird while taking off from Karachi airport while another flight from Lahore to Karachi, PK-305, was hit by a bird while landing.

The officials have conducted inspection of another flight, PK-305, for the damages after the bird strike.

