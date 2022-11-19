Sanaullah granted one-day exemption from appearance in drug case

19 November,2022 11:41 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s indictment in a drugs case was delayed on Saturday as his plea for one-day exemption from personal appearance was approved by a special court for control of narcotic substances in Lahore.

As per details, the hearing of the drug recovery case against Federal Interior Minister Sanaullah and other accused was held in the Special Anti-Narcotics Court of Lahore where the minister’s lawyer Farhad Ali Shah advocate filed a petition for exemption from appearance.

In the petition, it was argued that Sanaullah is suffering from heart disease due to which the doctors have advised to get a complete bed rest. He requested the court to accept his plea for one-day exemption.

The court, therefore, granted one exemption from personal appearance and summoned him at the next hearing to be held on November 26.