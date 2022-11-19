Sedition case: Court fixes date for indicting Shahbaz Gill

19 November,2022 11:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sessions court on Saturday fixed the date for indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

The Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra fixed November 22 as the date for indicting Shahbaz Gilll on the charge of inciting sedition in institutions.

In this regard, copies were distributed to Shahbaz Gill and other suspects during the previous hearing.

It should be noted that Shahbaz Gill is on bail in the aforementioned case.

