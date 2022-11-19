Imran creating chaos through long march: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said PTI chief was making the appointment of new army chief controversial.

19 November,2022 04:39 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Imran Khan was creating chaos in the country through a long march.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was making the appointment of new army chief controversial. He made it clear that the task for the appointment of the army chief would be completed by the end of November.

He said that there was no rift among the party members of the coalition government and added that the prime minister was consulting the coalition partners and discussing "important matters with them".

About the economic situation, he said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had briefed the president regarding economic progress.

