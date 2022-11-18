PM Shehbaz extends condolences over deaths in Gaza building fire

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the deaths of 21 people, including eight children in a fire engulfing a residential building in Gaza.

“We, in Pakistan, are grieved at the loss of 21 precious lives including that of eight children in a fire tragedy in a residential building in Gaza,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the media reports, at least 21 people were been killed by a fire in a residential building in a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared mourning for one day, during which flags flew at half-mast at all official institutions.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & the people of the State of Palestine,” the prime minister added.

In response to the prime minister’s tweet, Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Ameen said, “Thanks dear excellency PM H.E Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistani people.”

