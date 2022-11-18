People of Pakistan to hold PTI Chief accountable for his fake narratives: Marriyum Aurangzeb

18 November,2022 08:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march has become a work from home after being rejected by the people.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, she said Imran Khan s real face has been exposed and the people of Pakistan will hold him accountable for his fake narratives and U-turns.

The Minister said PTI chairman s blame-game has not even spared state institutions.

She said Imran Khan compromised dignity of the country during his tenure by selling state gifts and ruining foreign policy.