Imran suggests Army Chief’s appointment be made like Chief Justice

18 November,2022 05:15 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday suggested that the appointment of the Army Chief should be made like that of the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice,

Speaking to a delegation of journalists at his home in Zaman Park, the former prime minister claimed that the current government is amending the Pakistan Army Act (PPA) 1952 in order to gain benefits. He alleged that the rulers want to balance the status of the Army with the Punjab police by making amendments to the PAA 1952.

Recalling his claims that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants the appointment of such Army Chief, who would waive his [Nawaz] cases and bring him back to power. He also lashed out at Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari over the matter of the EVMs.

He added that though he did not meet the Army Chief in Lahore, it was President Arif Alvi who called on the Army Chief to merely talk on the matter of snap polls with transparency.

Talking about his health, the former premier said that the doctors would examine him tomorrow and will brief him about his well-being. Meanwhile, by revealing his plan, the PTI chairman vowed to lead the PTI’s cavalcade from Rawalpindi by himself.

Imran Khan commented on the assassination of noted journalist Arshad Sharif, saying that "everyone is aware of the violence against him [Arshad Sharif]."

While claiming that no other talks are taking place, Imran stated that he will only become Prime Minister if he exercises all of his powers.It is not possible to rule the country when responsibility is on one individual’s shoulders, while all the powers are enjoyed by somebody else, added Imran.

Expressing his reservations over the prime suspect of the assassination attempt on him [Imran] in Wazirabad incident, Imran said, "I am feared of the evidences might get wasted within 14 days as the key accused has to be produced before the court after 14 days."

Commending the role of Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Imran said, "The way our alliance is working with Chaudhry Pervaiz is just remarkable."

Imran excuses current regime of economic catastrophe

The PTI chief, on the other hand, accused the current regime of economic catastrophe as he berated the rulers by sharing a post on his Twitter account.

Imran said, "As I had predicted six months back that the regime change conspiracy would throw our economy into tailspin destroying our capability to service our debts. The two crooked families who ruled Pakistan for almost 3 decades never had the integrity or competence to build our economy.

