SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan contempt case for one week

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

18 November,2022 12:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the contempt of court case hearing against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for one week.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case. The Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has submitted more evidences in the contempt of court case.

The ministry also submitted different video clips of the May 25 PTI long march.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has already submitted his response in the contempt case. Imran Khan’s counsel Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry have also submitted the responses.

The former premier submitted his reply in the contempt of court case through advocate Salman Akram Raja advocate in which he stated that the SC order of May 25 was "not knowingly violated".

The larger bench will now examine the evidences submitted by the parties.

It may be noted that the incumbent government moved the SC against Khan for violating the SC’s direction regarding his earlier sit-in in Islamabad.