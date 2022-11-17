Pakistan to continue policy of engagement with global nations: FO

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to continue policy of engagement with global nations: FO

Pakistan to continue policy of engagement with global nations: FO

17 November,2022 09:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan said it will continue its policy of engagement and consolidation of ties with countries across the globe.



This was stated by Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to media queries during a news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.



She said Pakistan is revitalizing ties with Europe, America, countries in south East Asia and Africa.



To a question about India’s Brahmos missile fire incident, the spokesperson said the international community realises the dangers that such incidents pose to international peace and stability.



She said Pakistan has been raising these issue at all relevant international fora.



About Kashmir, the spokesperson said the only durable solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lies in holding a free and impartial plebiscite, as espoused in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



Reiterating Pakistan’s full support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom, the spokesperson said the world must impress upon India to desist from altering the demography of occupied territory through coercion and illegal means.



She said India must immediately restore the special status of the IIOJK and undo all legal and administrative measures that aim to deprive Kashmiris of their democratic majority and their ethnic identity.

