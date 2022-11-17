South African Defence Force Chief calls on CJCSC

17 November,2022 07:12 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The CJCSC said that Pakistan was keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with South Africa.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.