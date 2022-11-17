Assassination attempt on Imran: ATC grants police 12-day physical remand of accused Naveed

17 November,2022 07:05 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – The Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted the police a 12-day physical remand of accused Naveed over the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The Gujranwala ATC heard the case of an assassination attempt on the former premier, where the accused, Naveed was presented before the anti-terrorism court. For the investigation over the gunfire attack on the PTI chairman, police requested the court for getting a 30-day physical remand of accused Naveed, after which the ATC granted a 12-day physical remand of accused Naveed – who was arrested from the spot after the shooting.

Deputy District Public Prosecutor Sultan Salahuddin appeared on behalf of the state, while tight security arrangements were made outside the special court.

