Zardari in Islamabad for consultation on key appointment

Pakistan Pakistan Zardari in Islamabad for consultation on key appointment

Zardari in Islamabad for consultation on key appointment

17 November,2022 03:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari has reached the federal capital on Thursday.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, the former President will join the discussion regarding the political situation of the country and the future strategy. He will also take part in the consultation for the appointment of the new Army Chief.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has left from Karachi for Islamabad, as he will also become a part of the main consultation.

