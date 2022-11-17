President, Sindh Governor discuss overall country's political situation

17 November,2022 05:04 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi at Governor House in Karachi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall political situation came under discussion.

They also discussed matters pertaining to federal funded development projects in Sindh, rehabilitation of flood affectees and construction and restoration of infrastructure damaged by the floods.

Governor Sindh informed the President about the steps taken to create consensus among various schools of thought and political parties. The President appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh and wished him success.

