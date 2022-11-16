FM reassures Pakistan’s firm support to Turkiye in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reassured Pakistan’s firm support to Turkiye in its fight against terrorism.

The foreign minister spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to express condolences on Istanbul terrorist attack, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on his Twitter handle.

On Sunday last, at least six people were killed and 81 others wounded in an explosion, in a busy shopping street of Taksim Square area of central Istanbul.