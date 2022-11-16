Imran says he backs out from matter of Army Chief’s appointment

16 November,2022 05:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he backed out from the matter of the Army Chief’s appointment.

During his meeting with the media, the former prime minister lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the appointment of the Army Chief, claiming that he [Nawaz] wants the appointment of such an Army Chief, who would handle Nawaz’s cases and other matters. Imran also stated that no Army Chief will take a stand against the state or the people.

The PTI chief reiterated that he wants to maintain positive relations with the United States, but he would prioritize national interests over personal ones in this regard.

Speaking about the PTI long march, the former premier said that the results of his long march have begun to show their positive outcome, after attempts to sabotage his ‘actual freedom’ march – by bloodbath – were foiled.

Stressing the need for the holding of snap polls again, Imran said that to undo the ‘rapid destruction’, there is a dire need for early and transparent elections.

Imran Khan to take legal action over claims about Toshakhana gifts

Earlier, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to take legal action over claims being made about sale of Toshakhana gifts.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said that a baseless story was cooked up by a known fraudster and internationally wanted criminal.

The former premier announced that he will sue the ‘fraudster’ not only in Pakistan but also in United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A day earlier, it was learned that an expensive priceless Graff watch worth at least 7.5 million Dirhams gifted by Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman to former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sold by Shahzad Akbar to Dubai businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The millionaire businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor has full evidence to prove that he bought the rare Graff watch from Shahzad Akbar and three other Toshakhan gifts for 7.5 million Dirhams (AED 7,500,000 - Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams) in cash.

The businessman says he was later on blackmailed and fake cases of money-laundering were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Shahzad Akbar after he refused to listen to demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) through the former accountability minister.

