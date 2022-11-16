Marriyum challenges to move court, give answers to allegations against him

Marriyum challenges to move court, give answers to allegations against him

16 November,2022 04:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday challenged PTI chairman Imran Khan to go to court on the Toshakhana gifts issue.



In a statement, she said that enough was enough, and Imran Khan would have to be accountable for foreign funding, corruption and money laundering.



The minister said that Imran Khan bought the watch for Rs 20 million and sold it for Rs 280 million through handlers, and its proceeds came to Pakistan as laundered money that was not declared.



She said that Imran might file a case in Pakistan, Dubai, or anywhere else, and he would have to show receipts.



She asked Imran Khan that instead of making announcements, he should give the date of filing the case.



She challenged Imran to tweet the receipt of the sale of the watch along with the date of filing the case in court.



She questioned what was wrong with Shahzeb Khanzada, Geo News, and Mir Ibrahim if Imran had sold the watch for Rs 280 million after purchasing it for only Rs 20 million.



Marriyam Aurangzeb challenged Imran Khan to disclose who brought the watch money to Pakistan and how.



She said that Imran levelled false accusations against others, but when he himself got caught red-handed, he claimed the accusations were baseless.



Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran put political opponents in death cells on false charges, but when he was found guilty, he started a mantra of baseless allegations.

She reminded him that Imran Khan did not respond to any notice of the Toshakhana case and did not join any investigation.