Two killed as over-speeding car overturns in Karachi

16 November,2022 04:54 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons lost their lives when an over-speeding car turned turtle in Karachi on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Shahra-e-Faisal near Karsaz where car overturned due to over-speeding, killing at least two persons on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources informed that one of the deceased was identified as Basim.

