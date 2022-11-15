Key appointment is subjected to purposeless political maneuvering: FM Bilawal

15 November,2022 05:17 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the key appointment is subjected to purposeless political maneuvering.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the foundation stone of the cancer center and four new blocks of OPD on the occasion of the completion of 75 successful liver transplants at Dow Hospital, Bilawal said, “Earlier people had to go abroad for liver treatment. Liver treatment is very expensive, while early diagnosis is very important for the successful treatment of a disease like cancer. At the present time, only bad news is seen on TV, the good news is less and political news is more highlighted.”

FM Bilawal further said, “Our country is suffering the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Providing all-out help to the flood-stricken people is at top of our priority list. Millions of people were affected due to the unprecedented floods.”

Taking a swipe at his political opponents, Bilawal said, “Unfortunately, the political drama is being staged on roads. As of now, our system is not functioning properly. It is better for every politician to participate in elections, rather than to indulge in any sort of spat.”

Continuing to give his take on the key appointment, FM Bilawal Bhutto said, “Both the allies of the government and the opposition should avoid making this issue as ‘controversial’. The appointment should be made as per the constitution and law.”



