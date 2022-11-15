President Alvi wishes PM Shehbaz an early recovery from coronavirus

Pakistan Pakistan President Alvi wishes PM Shehbaz an early recovery from coronavirus

President Alvi wishes PM Shehbaz an early recovery from coronavirus

15 November,2022 04:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed good wishes for the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The president prayed for the early recovery of PM Shehbaz Sharif and also emphasized taking good care during the phase of illness, the President’s House said.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet had posted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was tested positive for coronavirus this morning. She mentioned that the prime minister was feeling unwell for the last two days and got himself tested on the advice of a doctor.

She also appealed to the general public and party workers to pray for the early recovery of the prime minister.

— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 15, 2022