JIT fails to hold investigation on Imran Khan assassination attempt

15 November,2022 03:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday has failed to launch investigation due to not being given proper directives regarding the case.

The Interior Ministry could only issue a letter to investigate the incident and the members have not even been given any directions on the matter by anyone from the Punjab government or the IG office.

In this regard, the JIT sources revealed that IG Punjab also went on a 14-day X-Pakistan leave after the case was registered and the acting IG Kanwar Shahrukh did not pass any orders for investigation.

Meanwhile, the accused Naveed is in the custody of Gujranwala police.

Sources further added that despite 12 days of the attack and the accused being arrested, he could not be produced in the local court. The suspect of the attack has not even been formally arrested yet.

