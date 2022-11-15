PM Shehbaz tests positive for Covid-19: Marriyum

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Covid-19, says Marriyum Aurangzeb.

15 November,2022 12:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister wrote that PM Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus.

She added that the PM was unwell for two days and his test for the virus has been conducted today (Tuesday) on the advice of the doctor.

She further requested the public and the workers to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz returned home after an extended trip of London.

PM Shehbaz Sharif went to Egypt to attend the climate change conference (COP) and after that he flied to London.

In London, PM Shehbaz met the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed the political situation and other issues of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif went at the airport on Sunday to return home, but he left for home after his health deteriorated.

He has contracted the virus once before.