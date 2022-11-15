Imran himself pulled back from US conspiracy narrative: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan himself pulled back from US conspiracy narrative, says Saad Rafique.

15 November,2022 12:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the cypher has been proved to be a lie, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan himself withdrew from the narrative of American conspiracy.

Taking to Twitter, Saad said that PTI Chairman Khan’s claim of "absolutely not" was turned out to be wrong. While he added that Imran Khan hired lobbyist firms for lobbying from America.

" Imran Khan considered it a mistake to go to Russia during the war, foreign funding and theft of Toshakhana was caught, how much will Imran Khan steal and for how long," he questioned.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan’s false statements and foolish steps just for the sake of power have pushed the state of Pakistan into global isolation, the countries cooperating with Pakistan have been pushed away one by one. He said that the coalition government is working day and night for this damage control.