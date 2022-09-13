Imran Khan proposed formula for political stability: Umer Cheema

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Adviser on Information to Punjab Chief Minister Umer Sarfraz Cheema has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has given a formula for political stability but instead of welcoming, more conspiracies were being hatched.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that the all political parties should sit together to discuss general elections as soon as possible.

Mocking PM Shehbaz Sharif, he said that “professor Shehbaz” has been giving statements that everyone should work jointly and Imran Khan held telethon twice but the federal government barred media from airing the telethon.