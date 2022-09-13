PAF swift rehabilitation, relief operations in flood-hit areas

13 September,2022 06:31 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel were actively participating in flood relief efforts, fulfilling their duty of service in the aftermath of recent flash floods which had wreaked havoc through out the country and taken more than 1,000 lives.

The relief operations and rehabilitation process by PAF have been expanded in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab, a PAF news release said.

During the last 24 hours, PAF Emergency Response Teams have distributed 23,655 cooked food packs, 1531 water bottles and 3909 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 236 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF.