PTI moves SC against IHC's verdict in party MNAs' resignations case

Pakistan Pakistan PTI moves SC against IHC's verdict in party MNAs' resignations case

PTI has prayed to the court to declare the IHC's verdict in the case null and void.

13 September,2022 03:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision in the case of phased acceptance of the resignations given by its 123 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) in the Supreme Court (SC).

Making the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others respondents in the case, the party argued that the IHC’s verdict was contrary to the facts, and that the acceptance of the resignations by the NA speaker in phases was unconstitutional.

It was stated in the petition that the PTI lawmakers had resigned from their seats en masse following the passage of no-trust motion against their government on April 10, 2022 in order to seek fresh public mandate.

“And that former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri had accepted these resignations on the floor of the House before himself calling it a day,” read the petition.

Therefore, the party prayed to the court to declare the IHC’s verdict in the case null and void.

On September 6, 2022, the IHC, while rejecting the petition filed by the PTI against phased acceptance of the resignations given by its members of the National Assembly (MNAs) by the speaker, had said that was purely parliament’s internal matter and the court could not interfere in it.