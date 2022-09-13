M-8 section of Motorway from Gwadar to Rato Dero restored

Operational sections of Gawadar-Ratodero Motorway M-8 have been opened for traffic.

13 September,2022 10:25 am

GAWADAR (Dunya News) - As per directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Highway Authority has restored the M-8 section of Motorway from Gwadar to Rato Dero.

A spokesperson of National Highway Authority said the M8 section of Motorway has been opened for one-way traffic to facilitate the people of Khuzdar, Gwadar, Awaran and Rato Dero.

Minister for Communications Molana Asad Mehmood in a statement said the other national highways will also be restored soon.

While the restoration of road and power infrastructure in the flood affected areas is continuing on emergency basis.

The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the restoration work. Reports are being presented to him in this regard on daily basis.

Timergara-Bajaur transmission line has been restored whilst routine operations have also been restored on Bajaur and Munda Grid Stations.