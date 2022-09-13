Punjab CM lifts ban on ad hoc appointments in health department

13 September,2022 10:21 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday lifted the ban on ad hoc appointments in the health department.

According to the notification issued by CM’s House, the lifting of ban on ad hoc appointments will be applicable to the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

In this regard, Pervaiz Elahi also approved the summary submitted by the aforementioned departments.

As per the notification, doctors, nurses and other staff can be recruited on ad-hoc jobs as per rules and regulations.

This initiative of Punjab CM will help in overcoming the shortage of doctors, nurses and other staff in the health department.

