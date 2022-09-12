ECP terms Imran Khan's response in contempt case as 'unsatisfactory'

12 September,2022 09:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s response in the ECP’s contempt case as "unsatisfactory".



In the response submitted by Barrister Gohar and Faisal Chaudhry Advocate, it has been said that Imran Khan did not insult the Election Commission, adding that Imran Khan only expressed concerns about the role of the Election Commission in his statements.



The Election Commission has no authority to hear the cases, nor can the Secretary of the Election Commission send notices, and the ECP’s notice is a violation of the Constitution, so it should be withdrawn, it further stated.



The ECP has summoned Imran Khan to the Commission’s office in their personal capacity on September 27, 2022.