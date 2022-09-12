PM, Yousuf Raza Gilani discuss flood rescue, relief efforts

PM, Yousuf Raza Gilani discuss flood rescue, relief efforts

12 September,2022 04:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the matters pertaining to overall situation in the country.

During the meeting, they particularly deliberated over the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas of the country.

Federal Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also attended the meeting.