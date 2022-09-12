Terrorism case against Imran Khan a big joke: Asad Umar

Pakistan Pakistan Terrorism case against Imran Khan a big joke: Asad Umar

Asad said that incumbent government is crushing its political rivals and independent journalists.

12 September,2022 01:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Monday said that a terrorism case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan is a big joke.

While talking to media in Islamabad, the Secretary General of PTI, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan has not committed terrorism. "What should he be sorry for? Do you think Imran Khan is a terrorist," he questioned.

He further said that this case has been filed by the police and the "imported government". He said that the "terrorized government" is conspiring against Imran but its wish will never be fulfilled. "There is no need of the law, everything has been discussed, Imran Khan has been included in the investigation," he said.

Former Finance Minister, in his tweet, said that the incumbent government is crushing its political rivals and independent journalists.

Asad Umar said that the Pakistani bond prices in global markets collapsing. This is scary as it’s happening after International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval and release of tranche. He also said that markets believe Pakistan has high risk of default even after the IMF approval.

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 12, 2022